Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inari Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $841,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NARI opened at $79.54 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,892,778.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $649,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,642,502.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,666,028. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

