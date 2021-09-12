Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $856.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

