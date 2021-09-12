Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,232,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

