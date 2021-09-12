Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $13.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

FSNUY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 11,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,294. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

