Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $17,993,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

