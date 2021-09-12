Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading Down 1.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.37. 1,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fraport has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.