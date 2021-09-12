Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

