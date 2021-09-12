Flow Price Reaches $20.92 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $20.92 or 0.00045542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $58.50 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00131228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00185494 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.18 or 0.07327261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,958.76 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.00952719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

