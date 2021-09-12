Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.01

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.01 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 10764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after buying an additional 160,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

