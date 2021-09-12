Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 8,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSI. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

