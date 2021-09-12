Flamingo Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $85.50 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00181125 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.38 or 0.99860135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.59 or 0.07142621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00926111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

