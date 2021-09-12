Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.79

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2716302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 20.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

