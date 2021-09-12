Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fission Uranium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCUUF stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.00.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

