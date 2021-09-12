Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

