FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $1,729,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.