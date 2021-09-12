First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.87.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.16.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

