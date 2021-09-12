First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.80 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $61.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 21,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $717.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.