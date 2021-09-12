First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post $61.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $46.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.90 million to $244.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $256.63 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $265.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. 21,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $717.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

