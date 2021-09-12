First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 523 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $49,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

