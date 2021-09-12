First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,052 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

