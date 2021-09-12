First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 130 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $465.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.