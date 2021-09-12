First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $572,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $9,200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 158.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $8,430,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $179.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

