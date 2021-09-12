First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.