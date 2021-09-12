First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

