First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.