First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

