First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $82,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SEA by 87.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $325.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.59 and a 200-day moving average of $265.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $138.07 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

