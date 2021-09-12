First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 672 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1,244.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

AGCO opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

