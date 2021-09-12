First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 46,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 709,975 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $67.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

