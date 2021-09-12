Financial Contrast: Missfresh (NYSE:MF) & Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38%

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.52 $113.25 million $1.22 13.38

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Missfresh and Sally Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

Missfresh presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 240.90%. Sally Beauty has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Missfresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

