Financial Comparison: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -17.12% -4.91% -3.88% FingerMotion -23.65% -444.21% -55.76%

This table compares JFrog and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million 22.35 -$9.40 million ($0.15) -243.80 FingerMotion $16.68 million 14.30 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFrog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JFrog and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 1 6 5 0 2.33 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

JFrog presently has a consensus target price of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 74.46%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Summary

JFrog beats FingerMotion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

