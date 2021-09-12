Financial Comparison: Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barratt Developments and Atlantia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.50 $888.88 million $1.95 9.79 Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.44 -$1.34 billion ($0.82) -10.99

Barratt Developments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantia. Atlantia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlantia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barratt Developments and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55 Atlantia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Atlantia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession. The Overseas Motorways segment deals with the holders of motorway concessions in Chile, Brazil, and Poland, and the companies that provide operational support for these operators and the related foreign-registered holding companies. The Italian Airports segment focuses on the airport business of Aeroporti di Roma, which holds the concession to operate and expand the airports of Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino. The Overseas Airports segment includes the airport operations of the companies controlled by Aéroports de laCote d’Azur. The Abertis Group segment includes the Spanish, French, Chilean, Brazilian, Argentine, Puerto Rican and Indian motorway operators and the companies that produce and operate tolling systems controlled by Abertis Infraestructuras. The

