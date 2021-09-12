Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $75.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

