Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $118.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28.

