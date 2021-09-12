Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $38.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.41.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 4,102,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,297. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

