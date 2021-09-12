Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 223.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

