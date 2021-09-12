Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM opened at $176.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

