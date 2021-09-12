Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,141 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

DBD opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

