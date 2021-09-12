Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 400 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,195 shares of company stock worth $25,953,133. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

