Fatcoin (FAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $2.05 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

