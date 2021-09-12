F3Logic LLC Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 41 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,132.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,823.31 and a one year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,902.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

