F3Logic LLC Invests $211,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

PAC stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

