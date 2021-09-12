F3Logic LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

