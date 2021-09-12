F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

FSTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 61,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

