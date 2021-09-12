extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $529,069.46 and approximately $146,680.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

