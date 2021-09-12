Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

