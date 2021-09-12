EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,509 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

