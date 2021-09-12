European Biotech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

European Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 13th. European Biotech Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of EBACU opened at $9.96 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

