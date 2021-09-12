Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $217.02 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

