Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.09 on October 15th

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

NYSE:ESS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

