Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Increased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock worth $2,412,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 909,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,003. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

